SRS Brokers $2.3M Sale of New Wendy’s-Occupied Property in Metro Tampa

LAND O LAKES, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a newly developed, single-tenant retail property in Land O Lakes. William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the seller, an entity doing business as RS Roach LLC. The buyer was a private investor based in Wyoming.

Built in 2022 and situated on 1.1 acres, the 2,500-square-foot ground-lease property has a 15-year tenant lease in place with Wendy’s. Located at 7775 Land O Lakes Blvd., the freestanding property is directly across the street from Connerton, a mixed-use project situated on 1,800 acres that is currently under development.

