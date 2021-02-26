SRS Brokers $2.3M Sale of OfficeMax-Occupied Property in North Dakota

The 23,500-square-foot property is situated near the University of North Dakota and Columbia Mall.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by OfficeMax in Grand Forks. The 23,500-square-foot building is located at 3225 30th Ave. Built in 1998, the property sits on 2.5 acres near the University of North Dakota and Columbia Mall. Joseph Simon of SRS represented the seller, a Madison, Wis.-based private investor. Simon also represented the buyer, an Oregon-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange.