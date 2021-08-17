REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $2.5M Sale of Aldi Ground Lease in Clinton Township, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The 19,744-square-foot, single-tenant building is located at 39827 S. Groesbeck Highway.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $2.5 million sale of an Aldi ground lease in Clinton Township, about 20 miles north of Detroit. The 19,744-square-foot, single-tenant building is located at 39827 S. Groesbeck Highway. Aldi has roughly 18 years remaining on its lease at the property, which was built in 2009. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the seller, a Michigan-based private investor. SRS also represented the buyer, a Midwest-based private investor.

