SRS Brokers $2.6M Sale of McDonald’s-Occupied Retail Property in Prairieville, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

The McDonald’s-occupied, 4,268-square-foot retail property is located at 15022 Airline Highway in Prairieville, about 22.9 miles south of Baton Rouge.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $2.6 million ground-lease sale of a McDonald’s-occupied, 4,268-square-foot retail property located at 15022 Airline Highway in Prairieville, about 22.9 miles south of Baton Rouge. Newly built, the property includes a drive-thru and is situated on 1.4 acres near Interstate 10. The McDonald’s is slated to open by late September.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Sabrina Kortlandt of SRS represented the seller, a Baton Rouge-based private investor who has owned the land for more than 60 years. Jeff Li of Colliers International represented the buyer, a private family trust based in California.

The newly executed McDonald’s lease has a 20-year term. The property has nearby tenants including Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Petco and Family Dollar.