SRS Brokers $2.6M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Quincy, Illinois

QUINCY, ILL. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ground lease in Quincy, a city in western Illinois. The 3,062-square-foot restaurant features a drive-thru and is located at 3601 Broadway St. The newly developed property serves as an outparcel to Target and is directly across the street from Quincy Commons Shopping Center. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Chicago-based merchant developer. Alexander Moore of SRS represented the buyer, a private investor from Sacramento, Calif. The lease term is 15 years.