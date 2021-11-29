REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $2.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Medical Office Property in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

Heartland

Built in 2000, the property previously was a Truist Bank property and now is currently being renovated by Heartland Dental, which recently signed a 10-year lease for the property.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has brokered the $2.9 million off-market sale of a single-tenant medical office property fully occupied by Heartland Dental in West Palm Beach. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, in the deal. Richard Dorfman of SRS represented the buyer, a Massachusetts-based private investor.

Located at 8961 Okeechobee Blvd., the 3,533-square-foot medical office property is located near a Publix, Mobil gas station and T-Eka Photo electronics store.

Built in 2000, the property previously was a Truist Bank property and now is currently being renovated by Heartland Dental, which recently signed a 10-year lease for the property. The asset was acquired by the new ownership during the renovation process and prior to the rent commencement date.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  