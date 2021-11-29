SRS Brokers $2.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Medical Office Property in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has brokered the $2.9 million off-market sale of a single-tenant medical office property fully occupied by Heartland Dental in West Palm Beach. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, in the deal. Richard Dorfman of SRS represented the buyer, a Massachusetts-based private investor.

Located at 8961 Okeechobee Blvd., the 3,533-square-foot medical office property is located near a Publix, Mobil gas station and T-Eka Photo electronics store.

Built in 2000, the property previously was a Truist Bank property and now is currently being renovated by Heartland Dental, which recently signed a 10-year lease for the property. The asset was acquired by the new ownership during the renovation process and prior to the rent commencement date.