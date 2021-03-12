SRS Brokers $2.9M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Porterville, California
PORTERVILLE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a freestanding, single-tenant retail building located at 421 Vandalia Ave. in Porterville. A Southern California-based owner and developer sold the asset to a California-based investor in a 1031 exchange for $2.9 million, or $960 per square foot.
Built in 2008, the 2,992-square-foot property was originally an El Pollo Loco restaurant until it was renovated in 2020 for Starbucks Coffee, which occupies the property under a 10-year, triple-net lease. The building also features a drive-thru lane.
Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS National Net Lease Group represented the seller, while Bryan Cifranic of Commercial Retail Associates represented the buyer in transaction.
