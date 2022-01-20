REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $20M Sale of Staples-Occupied Property in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Staples

The retail property is fully occupied by Staples, which has 1.5 years remaining on its lease.

MIAMI — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $20 million sale of a single-tenant retail property in Miami. Joseph Simon of SRS represented the seller, Crescent Heights, a real estate development firm with offices in New York and Miami. The buyer was a Texas-based undisclosed private investor that was in a 1031 exchange.

The retail property is fully occupied by Staples, which has 1.5 years remaining on its lease. Built in 2008 and situated on just under one acre of land, the 20,288-square-foot property can be redeveloped with zoning that allows for up to 500,000 square feet.

Located at 2121 Biscayne Blvd., the property is situated less than 4.5 miles west of South Beach. The property is also located between Interstates 95, 195 and 395, and is near retailers including Target, Ross Dress for Less, Publix, Marshalls, Walgreens and Starbucks.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  