SRS Brokers $20M Sale of Staples-Occupied Property in Miami

The retail property is fully occupied by Staples, which has 1.5 years remaining on its lease.

MIAMI — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $20 million sale of a single-tenant retail property in Miami. Joseph Simon of SRS represented the seller, Crescent Heights, a real estate development firm with offices in New York and Miami. The buyer was a Texas-based undisclosed private investor that was in a 1031 exchange.

The retail property is fully occupied by Staples, which has 1.5 years remaining on its lease. Built in 2008 and situated on just under one acre of land, the 20,288-square-foot property can be redeveloped with zoning that allows for up to 500,000 square feet.

Located at 2121 Biscayne Blvd., the property is situated less than 4.5 miles west of South Beach. The property is also located between Interstates 95, 195 and 395, and is near retailers including Target, Ross Dress for Less, Publix, Marshalls, Walgreens and Starbucks.