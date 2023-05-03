SRS Brokers $26.9M Sale of Apartment Complex in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $26.9 million sale of Residence at Discovery Square, a 138-unit apartment complex in Rochester. Built in 2018 and located at 511 3rd Ave. SW, the property rises seven stories and features 11,831 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community, which was roughly 95 percent leased at the time of sale, is part of Discovery Square, a district built in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS, along with Chad Behnken of Hamilton Real Estate, represented the seller, a Rochester-based investor. Rochester-based Black Swan Real Estate was the buyer. The sales price represents the highest price paid for a multifamily property so far this year in Minnesota, according to SRS.