SRS Brokers $27M Sale of Whole Foods-Occupied Property in Alexandria, Virginia

Whole Foods Market

Located at 1700 Duke St., the Whole Foods-occupied property is situated 8.2 miles from the new Amazon HQ2 in Arlington and about 10 miles from Washington D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — SRS National Net Lease Group has brokered the $27 million sale of a Whole Foods Market-occupied retail property in Alexandria. The 42,243-square-foot Whole Foods is located within The Royalton, a 116-unit residential condominium property built in 2006.

Andrew Fallon and Rick Fernandez of SRS, along with Joe Friedman of Edge Capital Markets, represented the undisclosed seller, a family trust based in Hawaii, in the transaction. Sarasota, Fla.-based Benderson Development Inc. was the buyer.

Located at 1700 Duke St., the property is situated 8.2 miles from the new Amazon HQ2 in Arlington and about 10 miles from Washington D.C. Whole Foods has been a tenant at this location since 2007 and has about four years remaining on the initial lease term. Whole Foods is the only retail tenant at the property, which is fully occupied.

