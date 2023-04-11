SRS Brokers $28.4M Sale of Shopping Center Underway in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $28.4 million sale of WaterStar Orlando, a 79,680-square-foot shopping center under construction near Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Orlando-based Equinox Development Properties is developing the center, which is located on a 7.7-acre site at 7991 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

Set to open in the next few months, WaterStar Orlando will be anchored by Marshalls, Burlington and pOpshelf, and will also house Noire Nail Bar and Keke’s Breakfast Café. Equinox sold the shopping center to a South Florida-based entity doing business as Orlando 22 LLC.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Kevin Yaryan of SRS represented the seller in the transaction, and John Ellis of Newmark represented the buyer. WaterStar Orlando is part of a mixed-use development that will also include Madison WaterStar Orlando, a 516-unit apartment development that is also under construction.