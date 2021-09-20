SRS Brokers $3.1M Sale of Maverick-Occupied Gas Station/Convenience Store in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a gas station and convenience store property located at 2680 S. 2000 E in Salt Lake City. A Texas-based private investor and developer sold the asset to a Utah-based private independent petroleum marketer for $3.1 million.
Maverick, an independent fuel marketer, occupies the 3,024-square-foot property. Built in 1983 and renovated in 2018, the property features an eight-pump gas station and high-volume convenience store.
Jack Cornell, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller in the deal.
