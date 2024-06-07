Friday, June 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The McDonald's store in Clearwater, Fla., opened in 2014.
AcquisitionsFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $3.1M Sale of McDonald’s Ground Lease in Clearwater, Florida

by John Nelson

CLEARWATER, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.1 million ground-lease sale of a 5,447-square-foot McDonald’s restaurant in Clearwater. The restaurant was built in 2014 on a 1.4-acre site at 2871 Gulf to Bay Blvd., about 17 miles west of Tampa. Sean Lutz and Dan Elliot of SRS’ Chicago office represented the seller, a private investor based in Florida, in the transaction.

The buyer, a New York-based private investor, purchased the land in a 1031 exchange at a closing cap rate of 3.87 percent, which is the lowest cap rate for a McDonald’s property sold on a national basis this year according to CoStar Group.

You may also like

Arey Group Begins Leasing 198-Unit Taylor Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 118,583 SF...

NewPoint-Sponsored Fund Provides $13.3M Bond Financing for Affordable...

US Economy Adds 272,000 Jobs in May, Surpassing...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 267,280 SF Industrial Building...

Newcor Commercial Arranges Sale of Hotel Development Site...

Alterra IOS Acquires 9.7-Acre Facility in Southeast Houston

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Brooklyn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Medical...