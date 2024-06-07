SRS Brokers $3.1M Sale of McDonald’s Ground Lease in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.1 million ground-lease sale of a 5,447-square-foot McDonald’s restaurant in Clearwater. The restaurant was built in 2014 on a 1.4-acre site at 2871 Gulf to Bay Blvd., about 17 miles west of Tampa. Sean Lutz and Dan Elliot of SRS’ Chicago office represented the seller, a private investor based in Florida, in the transaction.

The buyer, a New York-based private investor, purchased the land in a 1031 exchange at a closing cap rate of 3.87 percent, which is the lowest cap rate for a McDonald’s property sold on a national basis this year according to CoStar Group.