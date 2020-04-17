REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $3.2M Sale of Shoppes at Veranda Park in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Shoppes at Veranda Park, which houses eight retail tenants spanning 17,603 square feet, is situated at the ground floor of a four-story condominium building in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — SRS Investment Properties Group has brokered the $3.2 million sale of Shoppes at Veranda Park, the ground-floor retail portion of a four-story condominium building in Orlando. Shoppes at Veranda Park houses eight retail tenants spanning 17,603 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to tenants including Rhythm Dance Academy, Goodwill, Axianta Financial Partners, Filutowski Eye Institute, Gemini Hookah Lounge, Easy Work Space, Alora Health Spa and Caterings Best. The property is located at 2295 S. Hiawassee Road, nine miles west of downtown Orlando and within MetroWest. The master-planned, 1,805-acre MetroWest development features 10,000 residential units spread over a wide range of single-family homes, apartments, townhomes and condominium developments. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Unicorp National Developments Inc., in the transaction. John Krzyminski and Max Krzyminski of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer.

