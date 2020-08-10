REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $3.3M Sale of Restaurant Property in Scottsdale, Arizona Leased to Wendy’s

15416-N-Pima-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ

Wendy’s occupies the 3,386-square-foot restaurant property at 15416 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 15416 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. A Texas-based private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.3 million.

Built in 1996, the 3,386-square-foot building features a drive-thru. Wendy’s occupies the property on a corporate-guaranteed, triple-net lease through May 2032.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS’ National Net Lease Group, along with Chris Stamets and Brian Gausden of Western Retail Advisors, represented the seller in the deal.

