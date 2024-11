ORLANDO, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a new retail property located at 7555 Narcoossee Road in Orlando. Pacific Dental Services has a 10-year, corporate-guaranteed lease in place at the 4,000-square-foot property.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private developer, in the transaction. A private investment firm based in Colorado purchased the retail building at a 5.85 percent cap rate, according to SRS.