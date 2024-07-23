Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 15-year triple-net lease in place at this Ocala, Fla., restaurant, which was delivered last year.
AcquisitionsFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $3.5M Sale of New Central Florida Restaurant Leased to Chipotle

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a newly delivered restaurant property located at 4916 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala, a city in Central Florida. The 2,490-square-foot building was delivered last year and was triple-net leased to Chipotle Mexican Grill at the time of sale. The lease includes scheduled rent increases and extension options for Chipotle, which has a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease in place.

The restaurant is situated on a 1-acre lot near an Aldi grocer store, Walmart Supercenter, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ross Dress for Less.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national real estate investment and development firm, in the sale. The 1031 buyer is based in Spain and purchased the restaurant at a 4.47 cap rate.

You may also like

SJC Ventures, Nuveen to Develop Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...

JLL Arranges $85M Construction Financing for West End...

Core Spaces, Schenk Realty Plan 800-Bed Student Housing...

Greystone Provides $15.5M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...

JLL Brokers Sale of 277,187 SF Churchill Tower...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 108-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Wildcat Management Sells 4,800 SF Mixed-Use Building Near...

Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Hartford Apartment...