SRS Brokers $3.7M Sale of Gas Station, Convenience Store in Central Florida Ground Leased to Wawa

OCALA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a 6,119-square-foot gas station and convenience store situated on 2.3 acres at 8300 S.W. 100th St. in Ocala, a city in Central Florida. The newly constructed property has a 20-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease in place with Wawa.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, an unnamed development firm based in Florida, in the transaction. The undisclosed, privately held buyer is based in Arizona and purchased the property in a 1031 exchange.