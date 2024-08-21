Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Pictured is a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. Just like this property, the newly delivered Chipotle in Haines City, Fla., features a drive thru.
SRS Brokers $3.7M Sale of New Central Florida Restaurant Property Leased to Chipotle

by John Nelson

HAINES CITY, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a newly delivered restaurant property located at 35654 U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City, a city in Central Florida. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies the property on a 15-year triple-net lease. The 2,493-square-foot restaurant sits on 0.7 acres and features a drive-thru.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Connor Barton of SRS represented the seller, an undisclosed development firm based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer, a private investment firm based in Spain, purchased the restaurant at a 4.5 percent cap rate.

