SRS Brokers $3.7M Sale of New Central Florida Restaurant Property Leased to Chipotle

HAINES CITY, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.7 million sale of a newly delivered restaurant property located at 35654 U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City, a city in Central Florida. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies the property on a 15-year triple-net lease. The 2,493-square-foot restaurant sits on 0.7 acres and features a drive-thru.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Connor Barton of SRS represented the seller, an undisclosed development firm based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer, a private investment firm based in Spain, purchased the restaurant at a 4.5 percent cap rate.