REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $3.8M Sale of Newly Built Strip Retail Center in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Double Branch Plaza

Double Branch Plaza is an 8,996-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located at 12856 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $3.8 million sale of Double Branch Plaza, an 8,996-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located at 12856 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. The property was completed in 2020 and is situated on 1.5 acres. Patrick Nutt and Will Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in the sale. The buyer was a private investor that owns a portfolio of multi-tenant properties in the area.

At the time of initial marketing, Double Branch Plaza’s tenant roster included Le Peep Café, Ocean Nail Salon and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. There was still one vacancy left to fill whose lease was negotiated during the due diligence period, according to SRS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews