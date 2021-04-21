SRS Brokers $3.8M Sale of Newly Built Strip Retail Center in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Double Branch Plaza is an 8,996-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located at 12856 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $3.8 million sale of Double Branch Plaza, an 8,996-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located at 12856 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. The property was completed in 2020 and is situated on 1.5 acres. Patrick Nutt and Will Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in the sale. The buyer was a private investor that owns a portfolio of multi-tenant properties in the area.

At the time of initial marketing, Double Branch Plaza’s tenant roster included Le Peep Café, Ocean Nail Salon and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. There was still one vacancy left to fill whose lease was negotiated during the due diligence period, according to SRS.