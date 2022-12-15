SRS Brokers $3.8M Sale of Starbucks-Leased Retail Building in Tampa

Starbucks recently signed a 10-year, corporate-guaranteed lease at a newly completed store in Tampa. (Pictured is a representative Starbucks photo)

TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 2,500-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Tampa that is occupied by Starbucks Coffee. Located at 4418 W. Gandy Blvd., the property was recently developed and is under a 10-year corporate-guaranteed lease. The store is situated on a one-acre site and features a drive-thru. Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, Alliant Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a South Florida-based private investor that was in a 1031 exchange and paid all-cash for the asset.