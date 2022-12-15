REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $3.8M Sale of Starbucks-Leased Retail Building in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Net Lease, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Starbucks recently signed a 10-year, corporate-guaranteed lease at a newly completed store in Tampa. (Pictured is a representative Starbucks photo)

TAMPA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $3.8 million sale of a 2,500-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Tampa that is occupied by Starbucks Coffee. Located at 4418 W. Gandy Blvd., the property was recently developed and is under a 10-year corporate-guaranteed lease. The store is situated on a one-acre site and features a drive-thru. Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, Alliant Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a South Florida-based private investor that was in a 1031 exchange and paid all-cash for the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  