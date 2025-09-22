Monday, September 22, 2025
SRS Brokers $3.9M Sale of Retail Property in Odessa, Florida Leased to Circle K

by John Nelson

ODESSA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3.9 million ground lease sale of a retail property in Odessa leased to Circle K. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private developer, in the transaction. The buyer, a private investment entity controlled by family members residing in California and Florida, purchased the property to complete a 1031 tax-deferred exchange.

The 5,200-square-foot property is situated on 1.7 acres at the northwest corner of State Route 54 and Asturian Parkway and has a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease in place. The Circle K serves as an outparcel to a larger development that will feature Ford’s Garage, a three-tenant retail property, offices and apartments.

