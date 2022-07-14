REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $35M Sale of Retail Property in La Quinta, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

One-Eleven-La-Quinta-Center-La-Quinta-CA

The 154,383-square-foot portion of One Eleven La Quinta Center in La Quinta, Calif., is occupied by Ross Dress for Less, Staples, Petco and Big 5 Sporting Goods.

LA QUINTA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a 154,383-square-foot portion of One Eleven La Quinta Center, a community retail center located at 78959 CA-11 in La Quinta.

A Coachella Valley-based private family office sold the asset to Anaheim-based Milan Capital Management for $35 million.

Chris Tramontano and John Redfield of SRS’ Investment Properties Group represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal. Terrison Quinn and Casey Mahony of SRS Real Estate Partners are the exclusive leasing agents for the property.

Tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Staples, Petco and Big 5 Sporting Goods. The property was 79 percent occupied at the close of escrow. The center is shadow anchored by Stater Bros, Hobby Lobby and Kohl’s.

Built in phases between 1992 and 2002, One Eleven La Quinta Center totals 852,465 square feet and is situated on 19.7 acres. This transaction marks the first sale of a portion of the center since development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  