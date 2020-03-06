SRS Brokers $36M Sale of Dollar General Retail Portfolio in Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The Dollar General Stores are located throughout Pennsylvania. Pictured is a generic store image.

PENNSYLVANIA — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $36 million sale of a 26-property retail portfolio leased to Dollar General. The properties are located in various suburban areas throughout Pennsylvania. Each freestanding store features approximately 9,000 square feet of retail space, and all leases have between 12 and 13 years remaining. The stores sold for approximately $1.4 million each. Andrew Fallon of SRS represented the seller, Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp., which developed the properties over the past two years, in the transaction. The buyer was a Virginia-based private investment group that was completing a 1031 exchange.