Thursday, July 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza has occupied this restaurant at 301 Massachusetts Ave. in Washington, D.C., since last fall.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $3M Sale of D.C. Restaurant Leased to Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the nearly $3 million sale of a restaurant property located at 301 Massachusetts Ave. in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza has occupied the 4,154-square-foot restaurant since fall 2024 on a triple-net lease.

Rick Fernandez and Andrew Fallon of SRS represented the seller, a private owner based in New York City, in the transaction. The buyer was a local private investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Sandy Spring Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to the buyer.

The restaurant was recently renovated and features 1,500 square feet of outdoor patio space.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 775,013 SF...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 252-Unit Green Arbor Apartments...

Apricus, ABR Capital Buy 11.3-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Distribution Center...

Goodman Real Estate Sells Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in...

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.3M Sale of Terra...

U.S. Economy Adds 147,000 Jobs in June, Surpassing...