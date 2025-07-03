SRS Brokers $3M Sale of D.C. Restaurant Leased to Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza

WASHINGTON, D.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the nearly $3 million sale of a restaurant property located at 301 Massachusetts Ave. in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza has occupied the 4,154-square-foot restaurant since fall 2024 on a triple-net lease.

Rick Fernandez and Andrew Fallon of SRS represented the seller, a private owner based in New York City, in the transaction. The buyer was a local private investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Sandy Spring Bank provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to the buyer.

The restaurant was recently renovated and features 1,500 square feet of outdoor patio space.