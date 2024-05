WOODSTOCK, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $3 million ground lease sale of a newly built restaurant property located at 9893 Highway 92 in Woodstock, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Raising Cane’s occupies the property on a 15-year, corporate guaranteed lease.

Michael Berk, Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Warren Commercial Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor based in California.