SRS Brokers $4.1M Sale of Restaurant in Spring Hill, Florida Leased to Chipotle

by John Nelson

SPRING HILL, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.1 million sale of a new restaurant located at 10377 County Line Road in Spring Hill, about 50 miles north of Tampa. Chipotle Mexican Grill leases the 2,489-square-foot property on a 20-year, corporate-guaranteed lease.

The restaurant is an outparcel to Seven Hills Center, a shopping center anchored by Publix, and is situated a half-mile from Tampa General Hospital Spring Hill. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a developer based in Florida, in the transaction. A private investment firm based in Colorado purchased the restaurant at a 4.66 percent cap rate.

