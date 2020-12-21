REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $4.2M Sale of Orlando Gas Station Leased to Wawa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Wawa occupies the space at this Orlando gas station on a triple-net lease with 12 years remaining on the corporate-guaranteed lease.

ORLANDO, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $4.2 million ground-lease sale of a 1.9-acre parcel leased to Wawa in Orlando. The property comprises eight gas pumps and a 5,615-square-foot convenience store. Wawa occupies the space on a triple-net lease with 12 years remaining on the corporate-guaranteed lease. The property is situated at 4700 S. Goldenrod Road, nine miles southeast of downtown Orlando. Patrick Nutt and Connor Barton of SRS represented the buyer, a New York-based private investor. Mark Thompson and Eric Parrs of STNL, a brokerage affiliate of NNN Capital LLC, represented the undisclosed seller.

