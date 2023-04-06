Thursday, April 6, 2023
SRS Brokers $4.3M Sale of New Retail Strip Center in Johns Creek, Georgia

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $4.3 million sale of Shops at Medlock Corners, a 6,200-square-foot retail strip center located at 5855 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek. The seller, Atlanta-based Willow Capital Partners, delivered the property in March. Situated on less than an acre, the metro Atlanta property was fully leased at the time of sale to Jersey Mike’s, Ideal Dental and ATI Physical Therapy, all of which signed 10-year leases. Michael Berk, Sheree Strome and Scott Campbell of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an unnamed private investment firm based in Atlanta.

