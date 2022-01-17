REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $4.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Valley, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Shopping center

VALLEY, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $4.5 million sale of Shops at Valley, a 28,000-square-foot shopping center in Valley. Boris Shilkrot of SRS represented the seller, OSCI Properties, in the transaction. The buyer, Prudent Growth Partners LLC, was self-represented in the transaction.

The shopping center is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and fully occupied by tenants including Ace Hardware, Workout Anytime, H&R Block, T-Mobile and Advance America. Located along the Georgia and Alabama state lines, the property is situated 26 miles from Auburn, Ala., and 31.8 miles from Columbus, Ga.

