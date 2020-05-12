SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of Aldi-Occupied Property in Suburban Detroit

The building spans 18,549 square feet.

CLAWSON, MICH. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of an 18,549-square-foot property occupied by Aldi in Clawson, a northern suburb of Detroit. The building serves as an anchor to the larger Clawson Shopping Center, which is home to Staples, Rite Aid and Dollar Tree. Patrick Luther and Matt Mousavi of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based real estate holding company. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the buyer, a Midwest-based private investor completing a 1031 tax-deferred exchange. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5 percent.