SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Retail Property in Margate, Florida

MARGATE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a retail property located at 5671 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Margate, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Chipotle Mexican Grill occupies the 2,462-square-foot building, which is an outparcel to Lakewood Shopping Center, on a triple-net-lease basis. Other tenants at the center include Walmart Supercenter, Marshalls, Harbor Freight Tools and Ross Dress for Less. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was a New York-based private investor.