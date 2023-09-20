Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsFloridaNet LeaseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Restaurant Building in Jacksonville Leased to Panera Bread

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a new 3,937-square-foot restaurant building located at 9725 Applecross Road in Jacksonville. Completed earlier this year as an outparcel to Oakleaf Town Center, the 1.5-acre site is triple-net leased to Panera Bread. The 15-year lease has scheduled rental increases every five years. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national real estate development firm, in the transaction. The 1031 buyer was a private investor based in South Florida.

You may also like

ACC, Georgetown University Begin Residence Hall Renovation, Expansion

Orion Capital Partners Acquires Mixed-Use Property in Miami...

Klein Enterprises Purchases 140,000 SF Shopping Center in...

TD Bank Provides $23.3M Loan to MDH Partners...

Kiser Group Brokers Sale of 41-Unit Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 90-Room Holiday...

TruAmerica Acquires Nineteen01 Apartment Complex in Santa Ana,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Boston...

CBRE Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building...