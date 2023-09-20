SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Restaurant Building in Jacksonville Leased to Panera Bread

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a new 3,937-square-foot restaurant building located at 9725 Applecross Road in Jacksonville. Completed earlier this year as an outparcel to Oakleaf Town Center, the 1.5-acre site is triple-net leased to Panera Bread. The 15-year lease has scheduled rental increases every five years. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national real estate development firm, in the transaction. The 1031 buyer was a private investor based in South Florida.