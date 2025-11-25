Tuesday, November 25, 2025
SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Restaurant Property in South Florida Leased to Starbucks

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a newly built restaurant in Pompano Beach leased to Starbucks Coffee. The South Florida restaurant was built in 2025 at 3895 N. Federal Highway, about 12 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Starbucks operates the 2,734-square-foot restaurant, which features a drive-thru, on a 10-year lease term with scheduled rent increases and extension options. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a South Florida-based partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor based in Boston. Both parties requested anonymity.

