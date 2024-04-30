Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 6,750-square-foot property is fully leased to three tenants: Jersey Mike’s Subs, My Eye Dr. and MD Now Urgent Care.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Strip Retail Center in Clearwater, Florida

by John Nelson

CLEARWATER, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a strip retail center located at 2420 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, a suburb of Tampa. Situated within a mile from Clearwater Mall, the 6,750-square-foot property is fully leased to three tenants on long-term leases: Jersey Mike’s Subs, My Eye Dr. and MD Now Urgent Care.

An unnamed South Florida-based private investor purchased the property at a 6.2 percent cap rate. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, an unnamed developer based in Florida, in the transaction.

You may also like

Walmart to Shutter All 51 Walmart Health Centers,...

Coro Realty to Develop Four Self-Storage Facilities in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.6M Sale of Multifamily...

Continental Realty Corp. Signs Crunch Fitness to 30,973...

Hillwood Acquires 383,000 SF Office Park Near DFW...

Rise48 Equity Buys 288-Unit Apartment Community in Haltom...

Realterm Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in El...

Vila Brazil to Open 7,332 SF Restaurant in...

Phorcys Capital Partners Acquires 160-Unit Assisted Living Community...