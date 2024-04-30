SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Strip Retail Center in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.6 million sale of a strip retail center located at 2420 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, a suburb of Tampa. Situated within a mile from Clearwater Mall, the 6,750-square-foot property is fully leased to three tenants on long-term leases: Jersey Mike’s Subs, My Eye Dr. and MD Now Urgent Care.

An unnamed South Florida-based private investor purchased the property at a 6.2 percent cap rate. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, an unnamed developer based in Florida, in the transaction.