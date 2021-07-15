SRS Brokers $4.8M Sale of Winn-Dixie-Anchored Property in High Springs, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

HIGH SPRINGS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a single-tenant grocery property located at 20303 N US Highway 441 in High Springs, a suburb of Gainesville. The tenant, Winn-Dixie, has more than 27 years of lease remaining at the location. The Winn-Dixie is part of a 57,850-square-foot shopping center. Built in 1985 on 5.2 acres, the tenant roster includes Bealls Outlet, Advance Auto Parts and Cricket Wireless. The seller, an entity doing business as H&R High Springs LLC, sold the property to Kamin Realty LLC. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.