SRS Brokers $4.8M Sale of Winn-Dixie-Anchored Property in High Springs, Florida

Winn Dixie

The Winn-Dixie is part of a 57,850-square-foot shopping center in High Springs, Fla.

HIGH SPRINGS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a single-tenant grocery property located at 20303 N US Highway 441 in High Springs, a suburb of Gainesville. The tenant, Winn-Dixie, has more than 27 years of lease remaining at the location. The Winn-Dixie is part of a 57,850-square-foot shopping center. Built in 1985 on 5.2 acres, the tenant roster includes Bealls Outlet, Advance Auto Parts and Cricket Wireless. The seller, an entity doing business as H&R High Springs LLC, sold the property to Kamin Realty LLC. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

