SRS Brokers $4.9M Sale of Wawa-Occupied Gas Station and Convenience Store in Davie, Florida

DAVIE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4.9 million ground lease (land ownership) sale of a gas station and convenience store located at 2500 Davie Road in Davie. Pennsylvania-based chain Wawa fully occupies the 5,636-square-foot property on a corporate-guaranteed lease. The property was built in 2019 and is situated on 1.4 acres nearly 28 miles north of Miami.

A South Florida-based development and investment firm sold the asset to a private investor, also from South Florida, in a 1031 exchange. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.