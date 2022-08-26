REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $46.7M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Myers, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Built in 2018, the 57,650-square-foot property in Fort Myers, Fla., is occupied by Lee Memorial Health System’s Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a single-tenant, 75-bed skilled nursing facility located at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC sold the property to a private 1031 investment firm based in New York City for $46.7 million. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction, and Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer. Built in 2018, the 57,650-square-foot property is situated adjacent to the Gulf Coast Medical Center and is occupied by Lee Memorial Health System’s Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit. Lee Memorial Health System has 16 years remaining on its lease term with options to extend, according to SRS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  