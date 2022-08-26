SRS Brokers $46.7M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Myers, Florida

Built in 2018, the 57,650-square-foot property in Fort Myers, Fla., is occupied by Lee Memorial Health System’s Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a single-tenant, 75-bed skilled nursing facility located at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC sold the property to a private 1031 investment firm based in New York City for $46.7 million. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction, and Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer. Built in 2018, the 57,650-square-foot property is situated adjacent to the Gulf Coast Medical Center and is occupied by Lee Memorial Health System’s Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit. Lee Memorial Health System has 16 years remaining on its lease term with options to extend, according to SRS.