SRS Brokers $4M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Metro Tampa

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $4 million sale of Telecom Village, a 6,323-square-foot, multi-tenant retail property in the Tampa suburb of Temple Terrace. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by four tenants: Foxtail Coffee Co., Zoom Tan, Hummus Republic and Barberitos. Located at 7021 E. Fletcher Ave., the asset sits on roughly 1.1 acres.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a Tampa-based private investor who purchased the property at a 6.2 percent cap rate. Both parties requested anonymity.