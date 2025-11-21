SRS Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail Property in Suburban Orlando Leased to The Learning Experience

DAVENPORT, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $5.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Davenport, roughly 25 miles southwest of Orlando. The Learning Experience, an early childhood education and childcare center, occupies the 10,000-square-foot building on a 20-year lease with 19 years remaining. The building also features a 5,000-square-foot outdoor play area. Built in 2024, the single-tenant property is situated within a larger retail development along U.S. Highway 27.

William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a national commercial real estate investment and development company, in the transaction. The buyer was a Central Florida-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.