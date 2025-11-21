Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Learning Experience
The Learning Experience occupies the 10,000-square-foot retail property located in Davenport, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail Property in Suburban Orlando Leased to The Learning Experience

by Abby Cox

DAVENPORT, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $5.4 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Davenport, roughly 25 miles southwest of Orlando. The Learning Experience, an early childhood education and childcare center, occupies the 10,000-square-foot building on a 20-year lease with 19 years remaining. The building also features a 5,000-square-foot outdoor play area. Built in 2024, the single-tenant property is situated within a larger retail development along U.S. Highway 27.

William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a national commercial real estate investment and development company, in the transaction. The buyer was a Central Florida-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 444,120 SF Manufacturing, Distribution...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 325,300 SF...

13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit...

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Hilton...

Colliers Negotiates 100,125 SF Industrial Lease at Washington...

ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property...

Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas...