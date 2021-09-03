SRS Brokers $5.5M Ground-Lease Sale of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Property in Barstow, California

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 1.25-acre site at 2620 Fisher Blvd. in Barstow.

BARSTOW, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has arranged the $5.5 million ground-lease sale of a retail building located at 2620 Fisher Blvd. in Barstow. Starboard Realty Advisors sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the property, which is situated on 1.25 acres and features a double drive thru. The building was constructed in 2020 and the restaurant opened for business in May 2021. The asset has a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed ground lease in place, providing the buyer with a stabilized investment and no landlord responsibilities.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS NNLG represented the seller, while Pablo Rodriguez of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.