SRS Brokers $5.5M Sale of Cost-U-Less-Occupied Retail Property in Hilo, Hawaii

Cost-U-Less occupies the 23,016-square-foot retail property at 715 Kinoole St. in Hilo, Hawaii.

HILO, HAWAII — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 715 Kinoole St. in Hilo. A mainland-based private investor acquired the asset from a Hawaii-based private investor for $5.5 million.

Cost-U-Less, a warehouse-style retail chain store, occupies the 23,016-square-foot building, which was built in 2002.

Nicholas Paulic, AJ Cordero, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller in the transaction.