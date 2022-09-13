REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $5.5M Sale of Cost-U-Less-Occupied Retail Property in Hilo, Hawaii

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hawaii, Retail, Western

715-Kinoole-St-Hilo-HI

Cost-U-Less occupies the 23,016-square-foot retail property at 715 Kinoole St. in Hilo, Hawaii.

HILO, HAWAII — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 715 Kinoole St. in Hilo. A mainland-based private investor acquired the asset from a Hawaii-based private investor for $5.5 million.

Cost-U-Less, a warehouse-style retail chain store, occupies the 23,016-square-foot building, which was built in 2002.

Nicholas Paulic, AJ Cordero, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  