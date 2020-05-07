REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $5.6M Sale of New Tampa Bay Retail Property Leased to 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The asset is situated at 9401 49th St. N., 20 miles west of downtown Tampa.

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a new, 3,109-square-foot convenience store in Pinellas Park. The property was delivered in late 2019 and has 15 years remaining on a corporate-guaranteed triple-net lease with 7-Eleven. The property sold for $1,798 per square foot to an undisclosed investor based in New York City completing a 1031 tax exchange. An undisclosed developer sold the property. The asset is situated at 9401 49th St. N., 20 miles west of downtown Tampa. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the seller in the transaction.

