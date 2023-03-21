Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Stater Bros. is the anchor tenant at New Haven Marketplace in Ontario, California. Built in 2020, the shopping center totals 95,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

SRS Brokers $54M Sale of New Haven Marketplace in Ontario, California

by Jeff Shaw

ONTARIO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $54 million sale of New Haven Marketplace in Ontario. Built in 2020, the shopping center totals 95,000 square feet. 

Stater Bros. anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Chase Bank, Carl’s Jr., Great Clips, Rodeo X Public Market and Brew Haven. 

Pat Kent and Parker Walter of SRS represented the seller, a California-based developer, in the transaction. Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the buyer, a California-based family office.

