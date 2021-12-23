SRS Brokers $58.2M Sale of Large Distribution Center in Effingham, Illinois

Sherwin-Williams occupies the property, which sits on 71 acres at 711 W. Wabash Ave.

EFFINGHAM, ILL. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $58.2 million sale of a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Effingham, about 90 miles southeast of Springfield. The property sits on 71 acres at 711 W. Wabash Ave. John Redfield, Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a private partnership. JRW Realty represented the buyer, ExchangeRight. The facility serves as the only center that Sherwin-Williams uses to distribute coatings for the automotive industry. More than 300 workers are employed at the property.