APOLLO BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $5 million sale of a newly developed retail property located at 6598 N. U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, a Tampa Bay City situated about 18 miles south of Tampa. Two tenants, GoodVets and First Watch, fully occupy the building, which totals 7,000 square feet.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the Florida-based seller in the transaction.