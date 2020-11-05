REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $6.3M Acquisition of Retail Property in Santa Rosa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Planet Fitness will occupy a portion of the 38,000-square-foot retail building at 2705 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of a retail building located within Santa Rosa Southside Shopping Center in Santa Rosa. DiLorenzo Santa Rosa Real Estate acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $6.3 million.

Planet Fitness will occupy between 18,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet of the 38,000-square-foot facility. Scott Landgraf, Amber Edwards and Sarah Edwards of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while CBRE and Meridian Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.

