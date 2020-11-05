SRS Brokers $6.3M Acquisition of Retail Property in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the purchase of a retail building located within Santa Rosa Southside Shopping Center in Santa Rosa. DiLorenzo Santa Rosa Real Estate acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $6.3 million.
Planet Fitness will occupy between 18,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet of the 38,000-square-foot facility. Scott Landgraf, Amber Edwards and Sarah Edwards of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, while CBRE and Meridian Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.