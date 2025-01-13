Monday, January 13, 2025
SRS Brokers $6.3M Sale of Strip Retail Center in Waldorf, Maryland

by John Nelson

WALDORF, MD. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.3 million sale of The Shoppes at Waldorf Park, a retail strip center situated within the larger Waldorf Park shopping center in Waldorf. Starbucks Coffee anchors the 8,484-square-foot property, which was built in 2022. Other tenants include Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Aspen Dental.

Andrew Fallon, Rick Fernandez, Ed Laycox and Philip Wellde Jr. of SRS represented the seller, Republic Land Development, in the transaction. TD Bank provided acquisition financing on behalf of the Maryland-based buyer.

