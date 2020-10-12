SRS Brokers $6.3M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Jackson, Mississippi

The Walgreens is situated at 310 Meadowbrook Road, four miles north of downtown Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, MISS. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.3 million sale of a single-tenant retail property triple-net leased to Walgreens in Jackson. The 14,550-square-foot building spans 1.7 acres and was built in 2015. There are 15 years remaining on the corporate-guaranteed lease. The Walgreens is situated at 310 Meadowbrook Road, four miles north of downtown Jackson. Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Parker Walter of SRS represented the seller, an undisclosed family office completing a 1031 exchange. Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, which also developed the property, in the transaction.