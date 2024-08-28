SRS Brokers $6.6M Ground Lease Sale for New Fort Myers Restaurant Building Leased to Cooper’s Hawk

FORT MYERS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a ground lease for a new restaurant building located at 13671 Olympic Court in Fort Myers. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant occupies the 10,653-square-foot property on a 15-year triple-net lease.

Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, Stock Development, in the transaction. Josh Kanter and Anthony D’Ambrosia of NNN Pro represented the undisclosed buyer, a private investment firm that purchased the restaurant in a 1031 exchange.

The restaurant sits on a 2.2-acre site along 6 Mile Cypress Highway and adjacent to Daniels Crossing, a 500,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center.