Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant occupies the Fort Myers restaurant on a 15-year triple-net lease.
AcquisitionsFloridaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

SRS Brokers $6.6M Ground Lease Sale for New Fort Myers Restaurant Building Leased to Cooper’s Hawk

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a ground lease for a new restaurant building located at 13671 Olympic Court in Fort Myers. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant occupies the 10,653-square-foot property on a 15-year triple-net lease.

Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, Stock Development, in the transaction. Josh Kanter and Anthony D’Ambrosia of NNN Pro represented the undisclosed buyer, a private investment firm that purchased the restaurant in a 1031 exchange.

The restaurant sits on a 2.2-acre site along 6 Mile Cypress Highway and adjacent to Daniels Crossing, a 500,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center.

You may also like

JLL Secures $234M Construction Financing for Rosewood Residences...

Partnership Tops Out First Residential Tower at $5B...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $77M Refinancing for Student...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail...

RealSource Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 34,000 SF Retail Property...

Katz & Associates Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Two...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 30,000 SF...

First Washington Realty Sells Casas Adobes Plaza Shopping...

BlueScope Properties Divests of 304,620 SF Dove Valley...